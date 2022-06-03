Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP)on Friday said it has ramped up security around the National Museum, the venue for the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., noting that there were no serious threats so far that have been monitored for the event.

Police spokesperson PCol. Jean Fajardo said the local police in Davao City has also prepared for the inauguration of Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio on June 19. Security task groups have been formed for these, she added.

The number of police that would be deployed in Manila, however, has yet to be finalized, she added.

"Sa ngayon, wala pa tayong nare-receive na any serious threat dito sa Manila at sa Davao kung saan gagawin ang inauguration... nonetheless hindi tayo nagkukumpiyansa at patuloy tayong nagko-conduct ng mga intelligence monitoring and gathering," said Fajardo in a televised briefing.

(We have yet to receive any serious threat here in Manila and Davao where the inauguration will be held. This does not mean we will be complacent since we are still conducting our intelligence monitoring.)

The police official noted there might be police contingent in the areas where rallyists might mount protests, urging them to do these "within the bounds of law."

"[This is] to make sure na hindi madi-disrupt ang proclamation lalo na diyan sa National Museum," she said.

(This is to make sure that the proclamation will not be disrupted in the National Museum.)

"Base sa batas, lahat ng nagnanais magprotesta ay kailangang kumuha ng permit ngunit may mga designated tayong freedom park kung saan puwede silang magsagawa ng kanilang mga protest rally," she added.

(The law states that those who wanted to protest must get a permit. We have designated freedom parks though where they could hold their protests.)

"Ang pakiusap namin kung ano ang inilatag nating seguridad sana hayaan nila na mag-proceed at umusad ang inaasahan nating inauguration sa June 30 maging sa June 19 sa Davao."

(We urge them to follow security protocols and let the inauguration proceed on June 30 and on June 19 in Davao.)

The National Museum of Fine Arts will close from June 6 to July 4, or almost a month, to prepare for Marcos Jr.'s oath taking.

It will reopen on July 5.

The National Museum of Anthropology and National Museum of Natural History, on the other hand, will continue its operations.