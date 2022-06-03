Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Bureau of Customs surpassed its target revenue for May by about P11 billion, as collections returned to the pre-pandemic level, an official said on Friday.

The BOC in a statement on Thursday said it collected P68.245 billion last month, 20.8 percent higher than the P56.478-billion target.

In total, the bureau logged a P50-billion collection surplus from January to May this year, said BOC Assistant Commissioner Vincent Moranilla.

"Kahit siguro hindi makapangolekta ang Customs nang isang buwan, on target pa rin kami. Ganoon kalaki ang surplus na naabot ng Bureau of Customs dito sa unang [bahagi] pa lang ng ating taon," he said in a public briefing.

(Even if the Customs fail to collect anything for one month, we will still be on target. That's how big our surplus is for the first part of the year.)

"Tingin namin nandoon na tayo sa level ng pre-pandemic kasi yung collection target namin ngayon mataas na siya sa collection target namin noong 2019 which is the last year na wala tayo sa pandemya," he said in a public briefing.

(We think we already reached pre-pandemic levels because our collection target is higher than that of 2019, which was the last year before the pandemic hit.)

The BOC has collected P322.472 billion since January, which is 47.5 percent of the target collection of P679.226 billion for this year, it said.

The agency said factors that contributed to its performance include improved valuation, intensified collection efforts, measures preventing revenue leakage, and the country's economic recovery.



"Unti-unti nang bumabalik ang activity ng pagte-trade o pagpapalit ng mga goods between sa Pilipinas at iba nating trading partners. Magiging masigla na ang ating ekonomiya," Moranilla said.

(Our trade activities or the exchange of goods the Philippines and our partners is gradually returning. Our economy is recovering.)





