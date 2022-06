Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — A memo has directed Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Gerald Bantag to explain why he should not face sanctions over the unauthorized television interview of former Army Maj. Gen. Jovito Palparan, who is in prison for kidnapping, the justice department said on Friday.

Palparan sparked outrage in late March for his interview with a media network owned by President Rodrigo Duterte's spiritual adviser, which lacked clearance from the court that convicted the former general for the 2006 disappearance of 2 University of the Philippines students.



“Nag-issue kami ng (we issued a) memorandum sa Bureau of Corrections kay DG Bantag,” said Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

“It’s a show-cause memo asking him to explain why no disciplinary action should be taken against persons responsible for this unauthorized interview,” he told TeleRadyo.

Guevarra said he was waiting for Bantag’s response.

Labelled as "The Butcher" by activists, Palparan was found guilty in 2018 by a court in Bulacan for the kidnapping and serious illegal detention of UP students Sherlyn Cadapan and Karen Empeño.

In a statement, the mothers of Cadapan and Empeño pointed out that Palparan was allowed to defend himself while their daughters remain missing until this day.

— TeleRadyo, 3 June 2022