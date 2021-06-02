Home  >  News

Tropical storm Dante causes flooding in parts of PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 03 2021 12:29 AM

Hundreds of families were evacuated from flooded villages in the Philippines, as tropical storm Dante unleashed torrential rains over several provinces. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 2, 2021
