Half of Pinoys who got first dose of COVID vaccine missed getting second dose

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 03 2021 12:34 AM | Updated as of Jun 03 2021 02:32 PM

The Philippine government fell short of its COVID-19 vaccination targets for several priority sectors. The situation was made worse after those who received their first COVID-19 shot did not come back for their second dose. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 2, 2021
 
