Expert: NCR Plus residents traveling to MGCQ areas must be vaccinated first

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 03 2021 12:23 AM

A Philippine infectious disease expert expressed concerns over the easing of restrictions on domestic travel, as a local research group has seen a recent uptick in the country's average COVID-19 cases. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 2, 2021
