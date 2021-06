Duterte decision on face-to-face classes rests on public confidence: spokesman

Watch more in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte's decision on whether or not to push through with a pilot test of face-to-face classes will depend on public confidence in the move, Malacañang said on Thursday.

Duterte has twice rejected a pilot test for face-to-face classes, the latest in February, because the COVID-19 vaccination drive had yet to be launched then.

"It will really depend kung gaanong karami na po ang gustong makita ni Presidenteng nabakunahan na pero ngayon po, medyo marami-rami na rin po ang nabakunahan natin," said Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque.

"Let’s just say that siguro tinitingnan lang ni Presidente kung mayroon nang enough confidence na magsimula ng pilot," he said in a press briefing.

(It will really depend on how many vaccinations the President wants to see, but we have already inoculated quite a lot. Let’s just say that perhaps the President is looking if there is enough confidence for the pilot to start.)

If the pilot test for in-person classes pushes through, it will be limited to areas with low COVID-19 cases, Roque added.

Briones in February said a survey by her agency showed "more than 50 percent" of students were in favor of attending in-person classes.

A "significant portion" of teachers also want to hold limited in-person classes while parents remain undecided on the matter, she said.

The education chief said prolonged school closures have an impact on the psychosocial welfare of students.

The Philippines is the only country in Southeast Asia that has yet to hold in-person classes, even on a limited scale to supplement distance-learning modalities, she added.