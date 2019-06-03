Home > News ANC Soundbytes: South Korea relaxes visa rules for Pinoys ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 03 2019 11:16 PM Share Save Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv There's good news and bad news for Filipinos bitten by the travel bug. Watch this. Share Save Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn Read More: ANC ANC Top ANC Soundbytes South Korea /news/06/07/19/bangkay-ng-ginang-natagpuan-sa-laguna/life/06/07/19/east-west-players-mamma-mia-starring-filipino-talents-extends-run/entertainment/06/07/19/happy-naman-vice-ganda-asked-about-real-score-with-ion-perez/sports/06/07/19/tennis-nadal-expects-federer-onslaught-in-semi-final/entertainment/06/07/19/nonie-at-shamaine-ibinahagi-ang-pinakamalaking-hamon-sa-kanilang-relasyon