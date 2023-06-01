Home  >  News

Residential area sa Malabon nasunog, 1 sugatan

Champ de Lunas, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 02 2023 06:35 AM

MAYNILA — Isang residente ang sugatan habang 15 bahay natupok sa sunog sa isang residential area sa Malabon. 

Alas 10:24 ng gabi nitong Huwebes nang magsimula ang sunog sa Brgy. Muzon, Malabon City. Umabot sa ikalawang alarma ang sunog na tumupok sa labinlimang bahay.

Dalawampu’t limang pamilya ang naapektuhan ng sunog.

Idineklara ng Malabon BFP ang fire out ng alas 11:34 ng gabi.

Ayon kay Fire Captain Jezreel Malapit, chief of operations ng Malabon BFP, dahil sa kakulangan sa tubig, nag-water drafting ang nga bombero mula sa Tullahan River.

Wala mang naisalbang gamit ang residenteng si Clarissa Alejo, ang mahalaga aniya ay walang nasaktan sa kaniyang pamilya.

Naisalba ng residenteng si Efren Salazar ang ilang mahahalagang dokumento pero nasugatan siya dahil sa pag-apula ng apoy.

Nabigyan siya ng paunang lunas, saka dinala sa ospital.

Gawa sa pinaghalong concrete at light materials ang mga bahay.

Ini-imbestigahan pa ang sanhi ng sunog.

