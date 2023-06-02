Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Mga mangingisdang sapul ng 'Betty' hinatiran ng tulong

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 02 2023 08:30 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Isang linggo nang hindi makapalaot ang mga mangingisda sa Sta. Ana, Cagayan dahil sa bagyong Betty. Sila ay inagapan ng tulong ng ABS-CBN. Nagpa-Patrol, Bernadette Sembrano. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 2 Hunyo 2023. 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Public Service   Lingkod Kapamilya   fishermen   aid   relief operations  