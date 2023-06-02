Home > News Gobyerno naglunsad ng sariling mobile app ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 02 2023 07:40 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Pormal nang inilunsad ng gobyerno ang e.gov.ph app kasabay ng pagsisimula ng National ICT Month. Nagpa-Patrol, Pia Gutierrez. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 2 Hunyo 2023. Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol Read More: eGov PH National ICT Month government Bongbong Marcos app mobile application /entertainment/06/02/23/look-marina-summers-featured-on-times-square-billboard/video/life/06/02/23/anne-curtis-gary-valenciano-sanib-puwersa-bilang-unicef-ambassadors/video/news/06/02/23/pnr-na-rutang-alabang-calamba-5-taong-walang-biyahe/video/news/06/02/23/panukalang-center-sa-puso-baga-sa-public-hospitals-ok-sa-senado/life/06/02/23/bea-santiago-shares-journey-as-kidney-disease-survivor