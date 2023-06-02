Home  >  News

Gobyerno naglunsad ng sariling mobile app

Posted at Jun 02 2023 07:40 PM

Pormal nang inilunsad ng gobyerno ang e.gov.ph app kasabay ng pagsisimula ng National ICT Month. Nagpa-Patrol, Pia Gutierrez. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 2 Hunyo 2023. 

