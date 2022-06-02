Some 40 million eligible for booster shot, says expert

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - At least 40 million individuals have yet to get their booster shot, the former president of the Philippine Medical Association said Thursday.

The public is urged to maintain minimum public health standards and to get vaccinated and boosted to prevent an increase in COVID-19 cases, according to Dr. Benito Atienza, who stepped down as PMA president on Tuesday.

Some 14 million people have so far received an additional dose, Atienza said. There are some 142,000 people who have been given second booster shots, the Department of Health (DOH) said Tuesday.

"Ang maganda nga dyan bago kami mabigyan ng 2nd booster eh nabigyan muna yung iba ng first booster. Alalahanin po natin na nagwane na ang ating immunity para sa COVID-19 kasi lampas na po yan ng 4 to 6 months," Atienza said in a televised briefing.

(What's better is for others to receive their first booster before us health workers get our 2nd booster. Let's remember that our immunity against COVID-19 has waned, it has been 4 to 6 months.)

"Marami po tayong bakuna, wag po kayong magaalala. Marami pong bakuna sa ating health centers, LGUs (local government units), hospitals, kino-coordinate lang po yan. Nakikipagugnayan po kami sa DOH."

(We have many vaccines, don't worry. There are many vaccines in health centers, LGUs, and hospitals; it's coordinated. We're coordinating with the DOH.)

More than 70.85 million people have been fully vaccinated as of Sunday, according to the DOH website. Of the fully vaccinated population, 6.7 million were elderly, 9 million were immunocompromised persons, 2.7 million were children ages 5 to 11, and 9.4 million were teens, DOH data showed.

The Philippines has recorded a total of 3.69 million COVID-19 cases since January 30, 2020, of which 2,448 were active as of Monday.