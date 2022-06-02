Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – The Philippine National Police is beefing up security in Mindanao ahead of vice-president elect Sara Duterte-Carpio’s inauguration on June 19 following a bus blast in Koronadal City, South Cotabato that injured one person.

The daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte is set to take her oath along San Pedro Street in Davao City, near the city hall where she served as its mayor.

“Mas magiging mahigpit po yung lahat ng ating security ngayon. As a matter of fact po since day 1 nagkaroon po ng original na panggugulo coming from other groups ‘no, eh immediately we made a communication to all units, to all commanders on the ground…kaya ang ginawa po natin ngayon ay mas pinaigting po natin yung security measures na ginagawa po ng ating kapulisan sa area,” PNP Officer-in-Charge Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. told TeleRadyo.

(We have tightened security, as a matter of fact po since day 1, immediately we made a communication to all units, to all commanders on the ground...to implement stricter measures.)

Danao asked those attending Duterte-Carpio’s inauguration to cooperate with security measures put in place at the venue’s entry points.

“Kung pupunta po kayo sa inauguration area, eh we advise that you come at least 2 hours earlier. Para po mas mapadali natin malusutan yung mga checkpoint and mapaaga po tayo,” he said.

(If you are going to the inauguration area, we we advise that you come at least 2 hours earlier. So we can move faster at checkpoints and you can arrive earlier.)

He also called on attendees not to bring too many belongings to the oath-taking.

“We discourage na lang po na magdala ng any bags, kung magdadala naman po tayo ng any items, eh we suggest that you use transparent bags ‘no, o kaya transparent na mga canisters, okay? So para po makita natin kaagad po yung laman po ng inyong mga bag tsaka laman po ng lagayan ng inumin,” he said.

(We discourage the bringing of bags, but if you need to, please bring transparent bags or canisters, okay? So we can see the contents of your bags or drinking bottles right away.)

--TeleRadyo, 2 June 2022