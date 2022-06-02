Home  >  News

Outgoing PH senators bid farewell as 18th Congress adjourns

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 02 2022 10:34 PM

Outgoing Philippine senators bid farewell to their colleagues as the country's 18th Congress adjourned.

Several of them offered advice to some neophyte senators. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 2, 2022
