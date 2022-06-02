Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

'Odette' victims sa Bucas Grande, dinalhan ng construction materials

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 02 2022 08:17 PM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Hirap pa ring makabangon sa kanilang kabuhayan ang mga magsasaka sa Bucas Grande Island sa Socorro, Surugiao del Norte dahil sa pinsalang iniwan ng Bagyong Odette 5 buwan na ang nakakaraan. Dagdag na problema rin nila ang matitirhang bahay, kaya umalalay ang ABS-CBN Foundation. Nagpa-Patrol, Bernadette Sembrano. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 2 Hunyo 2022

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPH   Tagalog news   public service   Sagip Kapamilya   ABS-CBN Foundation   Bucas Grande   Socorro   Surigao del Norte   Odette   Odette PH  