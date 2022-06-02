Migrante hits PhilHealth contribution hike

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – A group of migrant workers is opposing the mandatory hike in PhilHealth contributions starting this month.

Migrante Philippines chairperson Arman Hernando told ANC on Thursday that the increase is untimely as workers have yet to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“According to the PhilHealth memorandum, we have to pay at least an annual rate of the contribution. Meaning, we have to pay 12 months equivalent of our contribution. The minimum wage of migrant workers, when they are employed as an unskilled worker is $400 or the peso equivalent is P20,000.”

“At kapagka yan ang sahod mo, magbabayad ka ng P800 kada buwan sa rate na 4 percent ngayon. At para makabayad ka ng 1 year na contribution, kailangan mong mag-shell out ng P9,600 bago ka umalis,” he explained.

“At itong P9,600 ay napakalaking bagay sa dami nung mga bayarin na dapat na naming hagilapin kapagka nag-a-apply ng trabaho at mga singilin pa ng gobyerno—ng passport, ng (Overseas Workers Welfare Administration) membership fee at iba pa.”

“Added burden talaga ito at dagdag na ipapangutang ng mga OFW para lang makaalis sila papuntang ibang bansa,” he stressed.

(If that is your salary, you have to pay P800 per month at the current 4 percent rate. And because you need to pay a year's worth of contributions before you leave, you need to shell out P9,600. That's too much, given the amount we pay just to look for jobs, on top of the mandatory government payments like passport fees and OWWA membership fees.)

Hernando also said they are protesting the mandatory PhilHealth contributions for overseas Filipino workers.

“For one, migrant workers cannot use the PhilHealth benefits when they are abroad. And they are already covered by insurance policies by their employer and social protection programs outside the country,” he said.

“And when they are going to the hospitals outside the Philippines, they are getting treated by the healthcare program of their host country,” he added.

He also said not all workers have beneficiaries in the Philippines who stand to gain from PhilHealth contributions.

“Kung ang kaniyang halimbawa, mga anak ay nasa hustong gulang na, o kaya naman ang kaniyang magulang ay senior citizen na, kapag senior citizen ka na automatically covered ka ng ng PhilHealth eh.”

“At kapagka ikaw naman ay nasa hustong gulang na at merong trabaho dito sa Pilipinas, eh ikaw naman mismo ay magbabayad na ng iyong PhilHealth coverage,” he continued.

Hernando said his fellow migrant workers are calling for the amendment of the Universal Healthcare Act, which mandates a 0.5 percent increase in PhilHealth contributions every year until it reaches the 5 percent limit in 2025.

“RA 11223 in the first place is unfavorable to us. The provisions of the law does not consider the condition of the migrant workers, most especially the vulnerability of the Filipino workers outside the Philippines regarding the capacity to pay, the contributions.”

--ANC, 2 June 2022