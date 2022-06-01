Home  >  News

2 huli sa umano’y ilegal na pagbebenta ng baril sa QC

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 02 2022 06:55 AM | Updated as of Jun 02 2022 08:36 AM

MAYNILA—Dalawang suspek ang nahuli matapos mahuling ilegal na nagbebenta ng baril sa Quezon City nitong Miyerkoles.

Ayon kay Police Lt. Col Elizabeth Jasmin ng Kamuning Police Station, ang mga suspek, na mula Parañaque City, ay nagbebenta umano ng mga baril sa social media.

Isang pulis ang nagpanggap na bibili ng kalibre .38 na revolver sa halagang P5,000 at nang magpositibo ang transaksiyon, agad nang inaresto ang mga suspek.

Nakuha sa mga hinuli ang pitong caliber-.38 na mga baril, tatlong 9mm na mga baril, at dalawang cellphone.

Sasampahan ang mga suspek ng paglabag sa Republic Act 10591 o Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act kaugnay sa Omnibus Election Code. – Ulat ni Nico Bagsic, ABS-CBN News

