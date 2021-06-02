At least 19,000 fully vaccinated vs COVID-19 in Marikina: mayor

Watch more in iWantTFC

At least 19,000 residents in Marikina have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the city's mayor said on Wednesday.

In total, around 61,700 residents have been vaccinated, and at least 19,349 of them have completed the required two COVID-19 shots, said Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro.

The city government aims to inoculate 293,000 individuals or about 70 percent of Marikina's population, he said in a televised public briefing.

On average, Marikina vaccinates about 3,000 to 4,000 people daily. Authorities have organized 22 inoculation teams, the mayor said.

“Kayang magbakuna sa Marikina hanggang sa mga 6,000, depende sa delivery o supply ng bakuna na dumarating,” said Teodoro.

(Marikina can vaccinate up to 6,000 daily, depending on the delivery or supply of vaccines arriving.)

As ordered by President Rodrigo Duterte, Marikina refrains from announcing the vaccine brands available at inoculation hubs, he said.

“So far, tuloy-tuloy naman… Hindi naman nagkakaroon ng mahabang pila. Walang pumupunta doon sa vaccination site na uuwi at babalik dahil hindi gusto ‘yong bakuna,” the local chief executive said.

(So far it's continuous. There are no long lines. No one goes to vaccination sites only to go home because they do not like the available vaccine.)

Active COVID-19 cases in Marikina are now down to 101, he said.