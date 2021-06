Marikina mayor: Rotational brownouts should spare COVID-19 vaccine storage sites

Watch more in iWantTFC

Marikina City is seeking a written commitment that power outages hitting Luzon will spare parts of the city where COVID-19 vaccines are stored, its mayor said on Wednesday.

The local government is in talks with representatives of power distributor Meralco for this, said Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro.

"Humihingi tayo ng written commitment sa Meralco para iyong mga area ng cold storage facility tulad ng Pharmaserv ay hindi maapektuhan ng rotational brownout," he said in a televised public briefing.

(We are asking for a written commitment from Meralco so that cold storage facilities like Pharmaserv will not be affected by the rotational brownout.)

Pharmaserv stores COVID-19 shots from Sinovac, Sputnik, and Pfizer. Its facility has two generator sets to maintain the temperature that the jabs require in case of brownouts, said the firm's president Adrian Perez.

"Ito nga po ay national concern, kaya’t ang Meralco ay nakasuporta naman pagdating d’yan sa pagsu-supply ng kuryente," he said in the same briefing.

(This is a national concern so Meralco supports the supply of electricity.)

"Sigurado naman po na ang ating contingency measures ay in place."

(It is certain that our contingency measures are in place.)