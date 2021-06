Pacquiao slams PDP-Laban partymate Cusi over blackouts

Watch more in iWantTFC

A political power struggle during a power shortage.

Philippine Senator Manny Pacquiao slammed Department of Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi for allegedly prioritizing the election plans of their PDP-Laban party even as parts of the country are hit by power outages.

Pacquiao said if he were the president, he'd knock Cusi out from his cabinet post. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 2, 2021