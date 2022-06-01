Will Erwin Tulfo call out erring fellow Cabinet members?

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Will incoming Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Erwin Tulfo call out his fellow Cabinet members for their errors while in office?

The broadcast journalist, who once made headlines for hurling insults against incumbent DSWD chief Rolando Bautista after the latter refused to be interviewed on his show, said there are other government officials in a better position to call out erring Cabinet officials.

“May mga ahensya po kasi Sir na in charge ho dyan like meron po tayong Ombudsman, and then pagdating po sa mga corruption, sa mga pera meron po tayong Commission on Audit,” Tulfo told TeleRadyo.

(There are agencies in charge of that, like the Ombudsman, and when it comes to corruption, we have the Commission on Audit.)

“So nakakahiya naman Sir sabihan ko yung secretary ng kabilang department like ‘Hoy, may balita sa’yo na may problema ka, etc. etc.’”

(So I think it's embarrassing if I tell the other secretaries, 'Hey, I heard you're having problems, etc. etc.')

He said the executive secretary and even the president can call out Cabinet secretaries who are not doing their jobs well.

“Siguro Sir yung responsibility ko would be under my department, pero yung calling out the other departments Sir, I will leave it to leave that to...meron tayong mga other agencies na pwede tumutok dyan at pwede silang pagsabihan, or yung mga authorities like probably the Executive Secretary can call them out, or even ang Pangulo mismo natin,” he explained.

(I think my responsibility would be under my department, but as for calling out other departments...there are other agencies that can look into that and call them out, like the executive secretary or the president himself.)

Tulfo aims to speed up aid distribution during calamities

Tulfo also said he aims to distribute relief goods quicker under his term as social welfare chief.

If he doesn’t cut down government response time to calamities within one year of his term, he will quit his post, he said.

“Ang sabi ko nga ho eh I challenge myself na in 24 hours bababa’t bababa, 24 hours or less darating yung ayuda mo or mga relief na yan lalo na pag sa mga calamity-stricken areas ay gagawin ho natin.”

“‘Pag hindi ho natin nagawa ‘yan sir, at lalong sumama pa ang bureaukrasya…ang red tape, lalong nagkaroon ng korapsyon pa, eh ako na ho mismo sir magsasabi sa pangulo, Mr. President palitan niyo na ho ako kasi ineffective ho ako.”

(Like I said, I challenge myself to speed up government's response time for distributing relief to calamity-stricken areas. If we can't do that, and bureaucracy and corruption worsen, I'll tell the president myself to have me replaced.)

The broadcaster said he is ready to return to civilian life if he is proven ineffective as DSWD Secretary.

“Bakit ho natin pilitin Sir kung hindi naman ho kaya?”

(Why should we force it if I can't do it anyway?)

--TeleRadyo, 1 June 2022