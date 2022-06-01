Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Private schools in the Philippines want to continue with a combination of online and in-person classes in the coming school year, their representative said Wednesday.

“Sa palagay ko po maganda na magkaroon na po talaga tayo ng in-person classes, pero without removing yung option ng (online) lalo na sa ating mga private schools kasi nakita rin naman po natin na nakatulong po ito in improving access to education,” Atty. Joseph Noel Estrada of the Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations (COCOPEA) said when asked about the Department of Education (DepEd)’s statement that they expect all schools to hold limited in-person classes in the next academic year.

(I think it's good that we have in-person classes, but maybe we shouldn't remove the online option especially for private schools because this helps in improving access to education.)

“So magkakaiba po kasi yung sitwasyon ng mga magulang, ng mga estudyante at ng mga paaralan. Maganda po na mapalawak natin yung ating platforms so bukod po doon sa in-person classes maganda ma-supplement pa po ito ng online platforms,” he said.

(Parents and students face different situations in different schools, so it's better that we have more platforms and we have the online platforms supplementing the face-to-face classes.)

Estrada stressed that online learning platforms have been around since before the pandemic.

“I think marami din po tayong napulot na magandang practices doon po sa ating online classes so tama kayo, maganda rin na magkaroon pa rin tayo ng hybrid classes,” he noted.

(We picked up a lot of good practices from online learning so it's right that we have hybrid classes.)

More private schools have notified the DepEd that they are ready to implement limited face-to-face classes in the coming school year.

Estrada said he hopes most private schools won’t raise tuition.

“Hindi po natin masabi kung para sa lahat po ang pagtataas pero sana nga po ay hindi po tumaas yung atin pong mga tuition. At mangyayari lang din po yun siyempre kung hindi po tuluyang bababa yung ating mga enrollment sa ating mga paaralan,” he said.

(We hope not all schools will increase tuition fees. But we hope there will be no tuition hike. That will only happen if enrollment doesn't go down.)

--TeleRadyo, 1 June 2022