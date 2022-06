Watch more News on iWantTFC

Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa said on Wednesday that he would "miss" outgoing opposition lawmaker Franklin Drilon because he learned a lot from the Senate veteran.

"Gusto ko 'yung style niya kahit magkabilang panig kami, nasa opposition siya, ako nasa administration. Still, marami akong natutunan sa kaniya... sa kaniyang pagpahirap sa akin natututo ako," Dela Rosa, who was elected to the Senate for the first time in 2019, said of Drilon.

(I like his style even though we're from different sides, he's from the opposition, and I'm from the administration. Still, I've learned much from him... in his way I learned.)

A former police chief and an ally of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, Dela Rosa said interpellations with Drilon were "very productive on my part."

"Nagpapasalamat ako sa kaniya kaya mami-miss ko talaga siya," he said.

(I'm grateful to him, that's why I will really miss him.)

Drilon was a 2-time Senate President and a stalwart of the Liberal Party. He had been one of the voices of the opposition under the administration of Duterte.

The 76-year-old Drilon had criticized Dela Rosa during the latter's stint as Philippine National Police chief, when he defended officers in Manila who allegedly kept a hidden detention facility for drug suspects.

With a political career spanning 3 decades, Drilon earlier said he would retire from public service when he finishes his second consecutive Senate term.

— TeleRadyo, 1 June 2022