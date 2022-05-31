Home  >  News

Comelec needs P6.7-B to replace 97,000 'old' VCMs

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 01 2022 12:05 AM

The Commission on Elections said fewer vote counting machines malfunctioned this year than in the 2019 midterm polls.

But it notes nearly 100,000 machines need to be replaced before the next election. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 31, 2022
