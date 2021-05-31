Home  >  News

TV Patrol

Protocols sa fully vaccinated, dapat luwagan: Concepcion

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 01 2021 12:13 AM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Naniniwala ang pribadong sektor na kailangan nang payagang makalabas ang mga bakunado sa COVID-19 para mabuhay ang ekonomiya at maengganyo ang mas maraming magpabakuna. Tingin naman ng isang eksperto, dapat bigyan ang publiko ng mas maraming pagpipiliang brand ng vaccine. Nagpa-Patrol, Zen Hernandez. TV Patrol, Lunes, 31 Mayo 2021
 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   balita   TV Patrol   Joey Concepcion   bakuna   ekonomiya   vaccine   hanapbuhay   protocols  