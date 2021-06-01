Home  >  News

PDP Laban draws flak over call for Duterte to seek vice presidency in 2022 elections

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 01 2021 10:11 PM

Questions linger within the dominant political party of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte over whether he's legally allowed to run for vice president.

But while Duterte's PDP Laban partymates debate it among themselves, the opposition is already denouncing it as a mockery of the constitution. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 1, 2021
