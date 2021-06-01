NCR Plus mananatili sa GCQ with restrictions hanggang Hunyo 15

Watch more in iWantTFC

General community quarantine pa rin ang iiral sa Metro Manila at mga karatig na lugar sa susunod na 2 linggo. Sa kabila naman ng pagtaas ng mga kaso ng COVID-19 sa Visayas at Mindanao, sinabi ng Department of Health na hindi pa ito maituturing na third wave ng sakit. Nagpa-Patrol, Raphael Bosano. TV Patrol, Martes, 1 Hunyo 2021