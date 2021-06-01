Home  >  News

TV Patrol

NCR Plus mananatili sa GCQ with restrictions hanggang Hunyo 15

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 01 2021 07:25 PM

General community quarantine pa rin ang iiral sa Metro Manila at mga karatig na lugar sa susunod na 2 linggo. Sa kabila naman ng pagtaas ng mga kaso ng COVID-19 sa Visayas at Mindanao, sinabi ng Department of Health na hindi pa ito maituturing na third wave ng sakit. Nagpa-Patrol, Raphael Bosano. TV Patrol, Martes, 1 Hunyo 2021

