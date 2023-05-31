Home  >  News

5 pang suspek sa Degamo killing binawi ang naunang salaysay

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 31 2023 07:47 PM

Binawi na rin ng 5 pang suspek sa pagpatay kay dating Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo ang mga nauna nilang salaysay kaugnay ng umano'y kanilang partisipasyon. Pero ayon sa Department of Justice, malakas pa rin ang kaso laban sa mga suspek at sa itinuturong mastermind ng krimen na si Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. Nagpa-Patrol, Jeffrey Hernaez. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 31 Mayo 2023

