Special shopping hours for seniors only proposed

The National Commission of Senior Citizens on Monday called on the government to approve a 2-hour window for the elderly to have exclusive use of shopping malls, grocery stores, and pharmacies, to lessen the chances of COVID-19 transmission.

Under this proposed scheme, seniors citizens vaccinated against the novel coronavirus “would be able to spend their hard-earned retirement fees...to help in the rebound of our economy,” said NCSC Chairperson Franklin Quijano.

“We will also be able to exercise,” he said in a televised public briefing.

Senior citizens belong to the second priority group in the government's coronavirus vaccination drive because older adults are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Those below 18 years old and above 65 are banned from going outside their homes, except for essential purposes, in areas under the second strictest lockdown level, modified enhanced community quarantine.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected later Monday to announce quarantine classifications for June.