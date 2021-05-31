Home  >  News

PH gov't expects arrival of more than 12-M COVID-19 vaccine doses in June

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 31 2021 10:23 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Philippines receives thousands more COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The country's stockpile, however, still does not guarantee a steady supply of vaccines in many areas. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 31, 2021
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   COVID-19 vaccines   Sputnik V   CoronaVac   Sinovac   AstraZeneca   Pfizer   IATF   Inter-Agency Task Force   COVID-19 vaccination program   COVID-19   coronavirus   PH COVID-19 vaccines  