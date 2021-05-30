More Sputnik V doses arrive in Philippines; A4 vaccination likely by 2nd week of June

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Philippines on Sunday night received 50,000 more doses of the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

Qatar Airways Flight QR928, which carried the 50,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccines from Russia, landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at around 10:30pm.

LOOK: 50,000 doses of Gamaleya Institute's Sputnik V vaccines were sent off by officials of the PH Embassy in Russia to Manila (Photos courtesy of PH Embassy in Russia) | @JervisManahan pic.twitter.com/Xn7DghHv7w — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) May 30, 2021

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. and other officials receive the shipment.

He added vaccination of the A4 priority group will likely start by the second week of June.

The Philippines is negotiating to buy 20 million doses of Sputnik V, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Institute, as part of its target to inoculate up to 70 million adults this year.

Galvez said there is no definite arrangement yet as to when the surplus vaccines from will the United States arrive in the Philippines.

Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez earlier said the Philippines is one of the countries who will benefit from the 80 million doses of vaccine stockpile that the United States has committed to the world.



ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, May 31, 2021