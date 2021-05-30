More Sputnik V doses arrive in Philippines; A4 vaccination likely by 2nd week of June
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 31 2021 07:20 AM
sputnik v,gamaleya,teleradyo,covid-19,coronavirus,russia,coronavirus vaccine
- /video/news/05/31/21/celebrities-athletes-isasama-na-sa-mga-philippine-stamps
- /life/05/31/21/manansala-granddaughter-teams-up-with-fashion-accessories-designer-for-collection
- /entertainment/05/31/21/quiet-place-ii-makes-n-america-box-office-noise-as-covid-curbs-ease
- /entertainment/05/31/21/hollywood-actor-seagal-joins-pro-kremlin-party-proposes-tougher-laws
- /news/05/31/21/dante-now-a-tropical-storm-floods-hit-parts-of-davao-city-pagasa