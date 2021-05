ICU beds at Southern Philippines Medical Center fully occupied

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Intensive care unit beds at Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City is fully occupied following an uptick of COVID-19 cases, its hospital chief said Monday.

Dr. Ricardo Audan, medical center chief of SPMC, said the hospital's isolation and COVID-19 ward beds also reached 93 percent occupancy.

"This kind of scenario we had this last year, last 2 weeks of October and first week of November where the data bloated to the extent that the other private tertiary hospitals had to open their COVID-19 wards and ICU," he told ANC.

To deal with the rise in coronavirus infections, Audan said they would be opening up an additional 10 ICU beds for a total of 87.

"We see to it that no one will stay at the lobby or left behind. We see to it that everyone will be entertained at the ICU," he said.

Audan said the SPMC, which caters to patients from different parts of Mindanao, was dealing with an average of 25 daily COVID-19 cases.

He cited complacency as possible reason for the spike of virus infections.

"Probably it has something to do with complacency... People are now engaged in group outings. They're engage in gatherings," he added.