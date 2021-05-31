Duterte, Cebu governor to thresh out COVID-19 rules

Watch more in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte was set to meet on Monday with Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia over her local government's COVID-19 protocol that differs from those by the inter-agency task force leading the country's pandemic response, Malacañang said on Monday.

Cebu tests passengers upon arrival in the airport. The IATF requires this screening on the 7th day of travelers' quarantine.

Garcia might have "innovated" on protocols when Cebu's quarantine beds were full, said Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque.

"Ang pag-uusap po, kung mapapatupad pang tuluyan itong kakaibang protocols pagdating sa mga OFWs at returning Filipinos ay pag-uusapan po mamaya ni Governor Gwen Garcia at ng ating Presidente," he said in a press briefing.

"Hintayin na lang po natin ang resulta ng kanilang pag-uusap."

(Governor Gwen Garcia and our President will talk later about whether or not the divergent protocols on overseas Filipino workers and returning Filipinos will continue. Let us just wait for the result of their discussion.)

Roque denied he would file raps against Garcia for alleged insubordination.

"Napakahirap pong magkaso ako kay Governor Gwen dahil unang-una, hindi po 'yan kasama sa katungkulan ko bilang isa spox. Laway lang po ako bilang isang spox," said Roque, a lawyer.

(It is very difficult that I file cases against Governor Gwen because first of all, that is not part of my duty as a spokesman. I just talk as a spox.)

He added, Garcia is his "BFF" (best friend forever).

Last week, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea issued a memorandum with the subject, "Nationwide Enforcement of Testing and Quarantine Protocols for Inbound Travels and Diversion of International Flights from Mactan-Cebu International Airport to Ninoy Aquino International Airport".

The memo said LGUs must enforce the IATF’s approved travel rules for inbound international travelers “regardless of any specific protocols that may be issued by LGUs.”‬

The May 29 to June 5 flight diversion affected thousands of local and international passengers, said MCIA officer-in-charge Atty. Glenn Napuli.

Roque last week denied that Cebu's defiance of COVID-19 rules prompted the Palace to divert to Manila flights heading toward the province.

Garcia last year also made pronouncements that differ from the national government's directives.

Garcia endorsed the practice of "tuob" or steam inhalation against COVID-19. The health department said this does not prevent or cure the respiratory disease.

In June last year, Duterte banned motorcycle backrides in Cebu, after Garcia issued an executive order allowing it.