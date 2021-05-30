Home  >  News

Celebrities, athletes isasama na sa mga Philippine stamps

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 31 2021 07:14 AM

Maglalabas ng mga stamps ang PHLPost ng mga sikat na artista, scientists, writers at iba pa.

Ayon kay Postmaster General Norman Fulgencio, nais nilang bigyang pagpupugay ang mga Pilipino na nakapagbigay ng karangalan at nakapamalas ng husay at talento sa iba't ibang larangan. 

Ang mga Pinoy na ito ay magiging mukha ng gagawing mga bagong stamps ng PHLPost. Kabilang dito ang mga artista, designers, sports athletes, musicians, scientists at iba pa. 

Ang mga isasali nila sa listahan ay parehong mga pumanaw na at 'yung mga nabubuhay pa. 

Sa mga nakalipas na taon ang nabigyan lang ng sariling stamp na buhay na Pilipino ay yung mga presidente tuwing inauguration nila at 'yung pagkapanalo sa Miss Universe ni Pia Wurtzbach at Catriona Gray. 

Nais din ng PHLPost na ma-inspire rin ang mga Pinoy sa buhay ng mga iniidolo nila at maengganyo pa ang kabataan na tumangkilik sa mga Philppine stamps. Sa ngayon, pinoproseso na nila kung sino ang mga isasama sa bagong stamps at iaanunsyo nila ang listahan sa mga susunod na buwan.

ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, May 31, 2021 

