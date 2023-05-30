Home  >  News

Senate cuts short interpellation period for Maharlika Investment Fund bill

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 30 2023 11:09 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine senators inched closer to passing a controversial bill for a national investment fund.

The lawmakers have jumped ahead to discussing amendments to the measure. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 30, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Senate   Maharlika Investment Fund bill   sovereign wealth fund  