Mga lumikas sa Ilocos Norte dahil sa Betty nananatili sa evacuation center

Posted at May 30 2023 07:32 PM

Nananatili sa evacuation center ang ilang residente sa Ilocos Norte habang palabas ng Philippine Area of Responsibility ang bagyong Betty. Nagpa-Patrol, Raphael Bosano. TV Patrol, Martes, 30 Mayo 2023. 
 

