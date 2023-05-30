Home > News Mga lumikas sa Ilocos Norte dahil sa Betty nananatili sa evacuation center ABS-CBN News Posted at May 30 2023 07:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Nananatili sa evacuation center ang ilang residente sa Ilocos Norte habang palabas ng Philippine Area of Responsibility ang bagyong Betty. Nagpa-Patrol, Raphael Bosano. TV Patrol, Martes, 30 Mayo 2023. Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol Read More: evacuation center paglikas bagyong Betty Philippine Area of Responsibility Ilocos Norte regional news rescue storm #BettyPH /news/05/30/23/house-panel-tackles-conditional-cash-transfer-increases/video/news/05/30/23/mga-taga-cagayan-na-lumikas-sa-bagyong-betty-inayudahan/news/multimedia/video/05/30/23/lalaking-nakipagsuntukan-nagulungan-ng-truck/news/05/30/23/korean-who-escaped-bi-detention-nabbed-in-san-juan/news/05/30/23/ched-dict-to-digitize-release-of-diplomas