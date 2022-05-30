Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

MANILA - It is "too early to tell" if the increase in COVID-19 cases in some areas of the Philippines will be sustained, independent research group OCTA said Monday.

The virus' reproduction rate in Metro Manila slightly increased to 1.08 following a rise in its average daily cases to 74 in the past 7 days from 72 during the previous week, according to Guido David.

"So far uptick pa lang nakikita natin, 'di pa clear sa ngayon kung magtutuloy-tuloy, kung dadami pa ang bilang ng kaso o mananatili tayo sa ganitong low risk situation," he said in a televised press briefing.

(So far, we're just seeing an uptick, it's unclear whether it will continue, if cases will continue to rise or we'll maintain a low risk situation.)

"Masyado pa maaga para madetermine ang trajectory. It’s still possible mawawala ang uptick...possible also magpapatuloy ang uptick pero bahagya lang siya. Right now it’s too early to tell ano ang magiging effect."

(It's too early to determine the trajectory. It’s still possible the uptick will decline...possible also the uptick will continue but only very slightly. Right now it’s too early to tell what will be the effect.)

Aside from the capital region, areas that have shown an inconsistent rise in cases were Palawan and Agusan del Norte, David said.

"Sa ngayon medyo bumaba na mga kaso sa Palawan at Agusan del Norte. It’s still NCR, Calabarzon and Central Luzon na may possibleng may mga upticks," he said.

(Right now cases have declined in Palawan and Agusan del Norte. It’s still NCR, Calabarzon and Central Luzon which have possible upticks.)

New COVID-19 subvariants will "definitely" drive an increase in cases, according to David, citing a surge in New York, US caused by the BA.2.12.1 and in South Africa caused by the BA.4.

The public is urged to continue observing minimum health standards and to get vaccinated and boosted to maintain the country's "wall of immunity," David said.

"Mataas pa rin ang wall of immunity natin dahilan kung bakit nahihirapan makalusot itong subvarinats," he said.

(Our wall of immunity is still high that's why these subvariants are struggling to get through.)