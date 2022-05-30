Duterte urged to cancel quarry permits, protect environmental defenders

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte must cancel the quarry permits in the Upper Marikina Watershed and the nearby national park before his term ends, environment defenders said Monday.

The suspension of 3 quarry firms leaves the "future unclear and open to all," according to Ann Dumaliang, project manager of Masungi Georeserve Foundation.

"If we only have suspension this could leave the place in limbo. Without a categorical cancellation, that leaves the future still unclear and open to all and that this suspension can be lifted anytime," she told ANC's Headstart.

"What we've been asking is the long-term protection of the area and the statement and order of DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources) that these kinds of atcivities can no longer happen in this land."

The quarrying firms have been "involved to na extent in supporting other illegal activities and landgrabbers in the areas," Dumaliang said.

"They have been behind at an attempt for disinformation within the community level, passed on through government at the local scene," she said.

"Just because there's no extraction on the ground doesn't mean it’s safe for environmental defenders. What DENR is asking us is to live with this tension on the field."

Supporting the conservation project is a "big legacy" for the outgoing administration, Dumaliang added.

"It is one of the celebrated conservation projects globally in the last 4, 6 years," she said.

"Imagine if the DENR is able to incentivize even just 10 organizations like us, you can restore forest covers in other areas in record time. it’s an idea worth replicating. There are many many studies showing how important these watersheds are to the cities, communities that are reliant on it."