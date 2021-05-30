Home  >  News

Higit 20,000 laruan koleksiyon ng graphic artist sa Pampanga

Posted at May 30 2021 07:13 PM

Palaging feel good ang isang graphic artist sa Pampanga dahil sa kaniyang libo-libong laruan. Higit 6 na taon na niyang hawak ang Guinness World Record sa pinakamaraming fast food toy collection. Nagpa-Patrol, Gracie Rutao. TV Patrol, Linggo, 30 Mayo 2021

