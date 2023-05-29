Home  >  News

PatrolPH
TV Patrol

Umano'y pagkalusaw ng smuggled na sibuyas iniimbestigahan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 29 2023 09:05 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Iniimbestigahan ng National Bureau of Investigation kung ano ang ginagawa ng Bureau of Customs sa mga nakukumpiskang smuggled na sibuyas. Ito'y matapos umanong malusaw ang mga smuggled na sibuyas na laman ng isang container van. Nagpa-Patrol, Niko Baua. TV Patrol, Lunes, 29 Mayo 2023

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  PatrolPh   Tagalog news   agrikultura   sibuyas   smuggled onions   Bureau of Customs   NBI  