Isabela braces for Betty; some residents flee homes

Watch more on iWantTFC

Authorities in Isabela province are on alert for the possible effects of typhoon Betty, with rescue vehicles and family food packs already on standby.

Atty. Constante Foronda Jr, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office-Isabela head, said rescue vehicles including boats have already been prepared 4 days ago.

A total of 5,000 family food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development plus additional aid from the provincial government has been secured.

Twenty-six people earlier fled to government centers after waves started rising in the coastal town of Palanan.

A liquor ban is now in effect in Isabela after tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1 was hoisted in the province.

Foronda said residents already know the location of government centers and other spaces on higher ground where they can seek shelter.

"Problema ay yung mga may alagang hayop. Hindi kasi nadadala, so may naiiwan para magbantay sa alagang hayop," he said.