Ilocos Norte target ang zero casualty sa Bagyong Betty

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 29 2023 08:44 PM

Maagang naghanda ang Ilocos Norte sa epekto ng Bagyong Betty. Target ng probinsiya ang zero casualty. Nagpa-Patrol, Raphael Bosano. TV Patrol, Lunes, 29 Mayo 2023

