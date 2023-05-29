Home  >  News

House committee recommends 'stiffer' penalties vs Rep. Teves

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 29 2023 10:56 PM | Updated as of May 29 2023 11:40 PM

The Philippine House ethics panel recommended stiffer penalties on embattled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr.

The Negros Oriental congressman urged his colleagues to be fair should they put the recommendations to a vote. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 29, 2023
