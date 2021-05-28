Home  >  News

PDP-Laban to push through with nat'l assembly in defiance of Pacquiao

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 28 2021 11:36 PM

The Philippines' dominant political party is pushing through with its national assembly in defiance of its president, Sen. Manny Pacquiao. The scheduled event of the PDP-Laban is magnifying cracks in the party of President Rodrigo Duterte. Sherrie Ann Torres with the details. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 28, 2021
