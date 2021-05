Over 244,000 vaccinated so far in Manila

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Manila City has so far vaccinated over 244,000 individuals against COVID-19, its vice mayor said Friday.

Of the tally, more than 72,000 have received their second dose, Manila Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna told Teleradyo.

Since it opened its preregistration program last year, over 400,000 have signed up for the inoculation, she added.

Manila City, home to 2.4 million people, plans to inoculate 1.1 million of its residents to achieve herd immunity.

In April, the city government launched a house-to-house COVID-19 vaccination for its bedridden residents.

As of May 27, Manila City has logged more than 62,000 coronavirus infections, of which 1,470 are considered active cases or patients deemed infectious. So far, 1,165 from the said city died from the respiratory illness.