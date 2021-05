Palace says 40 to 59-year-olds may be prioritized among A4 workers

Watch more in iWantTFC

Essential workers aged 40 to 59 may get COVID-19 shots ahead of other members of the fourth priority in the government's vaccination drive, Malacañang said on Monday.

Economic and government frontliners belong to the "A4" group that is expected to start receiving coronavirus vaccines in June.

"For Priority Group A4, LGUs (local government units) may give preference for persons aged 40 to 59 years old over 18 to 39 years old," Palace spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.

Members of this group now include "private sector workers required to be physically present at their designated workplace outside their residences," said Roque, who also serves as spokesperson of the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19.

"Employees in government agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned and controlled corporations and local government units also belong to A4," he said.

Lastly, A4 will include "informal sector workers and self-employed who may be required to work outside their residences, and those working in private households," Roque added.

The Philippines has taken delivery of some 8.279 million COVID-19 shots. Authorities have administered at least 4.495 million of these doses nationwide, as of May 25.