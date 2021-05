59 million Pinoy voters registered so far for 2022 polls: Comelec

Watch more in iWantTFC

Around 59 million voters have registered for the 2022 polls, the Commission on Elections said on Friday, roughly a year before Filipinos choose President Rodrigo Duterte's successor.

Aspiring voters have until September to register, said Comelec Commissioner Antonio Kho Jr.

"We are inviting all our voters, prospective voters to register and go to our offices para makapag-rehistro sila at puwede silang bumoto (to register so that they can vote)," he said in a televised public briefing.

"As of April... mayroon na po tayong (we already have) around 59 million voters registered."

Given the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Comelec set up an internet portal for voter registration. It also sends out personnel to communities and run satellite registration there, he said.

"Hopefully with all these measures, we will increase our registration... We expect to reach around 60 million plus," said the Comelec official.

There were about 61.8 registered voters in the 2019 senatorial elections, Kho said.

The Comelec has deactivated around 7 million voters, principally for failure to vote twice, he said.