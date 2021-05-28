Home  >  News

50 sako ng basura, nakolekta sa river clean-up sa Cavite

Posted at May 28 2021 09:18 AM

MAYNILA - Pinangunahan ng Philippine Coast Guard Cavite ang paglilinis sa mga ilog na dumadaloy sa dalawang bayan sa lalawigan.

Sinamahan sila ng mga residente, lalo na ang mga naninirahan malapit sa ilog, ang kawani ng PCG-Cavite sa isang clean-up drive noong nakaraang linggo.

Kasama sa simultaneous river clean-up ang Barangay San Rafael 4 sa Noveleta at Barangay Bucana Malaki sa Naic.

Aabot sa 50 sako ng mga basurang hindi nabubulok, tulad ng mga plastic bottles, tsinelas at diapers ang nahakot.

Ayon kay Lt. John Michael Encina, commander ng PCG-Cavite, nais ng coast guard na ipaalala sa publiko lalo na ang mga nakatira sa mga ilog at dagat na dapat itong pangalagaan at panatilihing malinis.

Samantala, nabigyan naman ang PCG-Cavite ng speedboat at 4 na jetski mula sa pamahalaang panlalawigan ng Cavite. Makatutulong ang karagdagang kagamitan sa pagpapatrolya nila sa dagat at sa kanilang rescue mission lalo na sa oras ng pangangailangan.

- TeleRadyo, 28 Mayo 2021 

