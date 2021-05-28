Comelec: 'Almost sure' voting hours in 2022 polls will be extended
ABS-CBN News
Posted at May 28 2021 04:56 PM
2022 elections, Halalan 2022, voter registration, 2022 voting hours, COVID, coronavirus, COVID Philippines, COVID surge, COVID quarantine, COVID updates, COVID latest Philippines
- /sports/05/28/21/gibbons-pacquiao-will-show-why-hes-8-division-champ
- /business/05/28/21/metro-pacific-interested-local-manufacture-covid-19-vaccines
- /video/news/05/28/21/private-hospitals-group-nanawagan-sa-publiko-na-sumunod-pa-rin-sa-health-protocols
- /news/05/28/21/teachers-hold-protesta-de-mayo-deped-bonuses-allowance
- /news/05/28/21/who-community-transmission-variants