Comelec: 'Almost sure' voting hours in 2022 polls will be extended

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Friday it was "almost sure" that voting hours would be extended during next year's elections, under the shadow of the COVID-19 crisis.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the poll body will implement physical distancing and temperature checks at voting centers. Authorities will also set up disinfections booths, said Comelec Commissioner Antonio Kho Jr.

"With respect to the voting hours, pinag-uusapan na iyan sa loob ng Comelec. Chances are, mag-i-extend kami ng voting hours. Almost, probably, I can say almost sure that we will extend voting hours," he said in a televised public briefing.

(With respect to the voting hours, that is being discussed within Comelec. Chances are, we will extend voting hours.)

"Ang hindi lang namin nadesisyunan kung this would be a blanket thing for entire presinto natin. Puwede rin kasing case to case basis, depende iyan kung ang isang voting center ay maraming tao o kaya i-allow namin lahat. Pag-uusapan pa iyan," added the official.

(We just can't decide yet if this will be a blanket thing for our entire voting precinct. It could be done in a case to case basis, depending if there are many people in a voting center, or if we will allow all sites. That will still be discussed.)

Around 59 million voters have registered for the 2022 polls, ahead of the September deadline, said Kho.

