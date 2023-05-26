Home > News Marcos Jr renews commitment to upgrade PH Navy ABS-CBN News Posted at May 27 2023 02:51 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. reiterates his administration's commitment to upgrade the Navy's capability to safeguard the West Philippine Sea. That's as his national security adviser defended recent moves to stake the country's claim to the disputed maritime area. Pia Gutierrez reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 26, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: Ferdinand Marcos Jr West Philippine Sea Philippine Navy national security adviser defense security Navy capability armed forces West Philippine Sea maritime dispute /video/news/05/27/23/another-suspect-in-degamo-murder-recants-testimony/video/news/05/27/23/marcos-jr-assures-ph-govt-ready-for-mawar/video/news/05/27/23/ph-braces-for-super-typhoon-mawar/news/05/27/23/mawar-slightly-weakens-during-advance-toward-par/overseas/05/27/23/pope-francis-has-fever-clears-his-schedule