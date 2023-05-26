Home  >  News

Marcos Jr renews commitment to upgrade PH Navy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 27 2023 02:51 AM

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. reiterates his administration's commitment to upgrade the Navy's capability to safeguard the West Philippine Sea. That's as his national security adviser defended recent moves to stake the country's claim to the disputed maritime area. Pia Gutierrez reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, May 26, 2023
